CM Omar Abdullah calls on Amit Shah

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called on Union Home minister Amit Shah here on Monday and the two leaders discussed various issues related to the Union territory.

No details of the meeting were available. The meeting comes amid growing tensions between the elected government of the Union territory and the Lt Governor’s (L-G) administration. The Transaction of Business Rules (TBR) are also yet to be settled between the elected government and the L-G administration.

“Chief Minister today met Union Home Minister @AmitShah in New Delhi to discuss various matters concerning Jammu and Kashmir,” Abdullah’s office said in a post on X.

The meeting also comes in the backdrop of reports of Kashmiri shawl sellers being roughed up in various parts of the country.