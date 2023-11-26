CM Nitish calls for fresh survey to study impact of alcohol ban in Bihar

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday called for a fresh survey to study the impact of prohibition, which his government had imposed in the state more than seven years ago.



Kumar made a remark to the effect at a government function organised on the occasion of ‘Nashamukti Diwas’ (Deaddiction Day), celebrated on this date every year when government officials and other public figures take the pledge to carry forward the state’s fight against intoxicants.

He recounted the state’s short-lived tryst with prohibition under the rule of his mentor Karpoori Thakur who became the chief minister in the 1970s, as the leader of the Janata Party.