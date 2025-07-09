CM Nitish announces Bihar Youth Commission

Patna: The Nitish Kumar government on Tuesday decided to constitute the Bihar Youth Commission, with the aim of providing more employment opportunities for the youth of the state.

The proposal for the constitution of the commission was approved at a cabinet meeting, chaired by Kumar.

The decision was taken with a few months left before the Assembly elections, amid criticisms from the opposition about “lack of employment opportunities in the state”.

“I am happy to inform you that with an aim of providing more and more employment opportunities to the youths of Bihar, training them, and making them empowered and capable, the state government has decided to constitute Bihar Youth Commission,” the CM said in a post on X.

“This commission will play a significant role in advising the government on all matters related to improving and uplifting the condition of youths in the society. It will also coordinate with government departments to ensure better education and employment for the youth,” he said.

Kumar said the objective of this “visionary initiative” was to make the youth self-reliant, skilled, and employment-oriented so that their future is secure. “The Bihar Youth Commission will consist of a chairperson, two vice-chairpersons, and seven members, with a maximum age limit of 45 years,” he said.

“This commission will monitor and ensure that youth of the state are given priority in private sector employment within the state, while also protecting the interests of youth studying and working outside the state,” he said.

Preparing programmes to prevent social evils such as addictions and making recommendations to the government on such matters will also be its important task, the CM said.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) had last week announced that it will organise a job fair in Patna on July 19 for the youth of the state.

The Cabinet approved a total of 43 proposals, including restricting the 35 per cent quota for women in government jobs to permanent residents of the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddhartha said after the meeting.