CM Nayab Saini launches Haryana chapter of Mahila Udyamita Manch

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced that industries providing employment opportunities to women in the state will receive additional subsidies from the government as part of efforts to boost women’s economic participation.

Addressing a state-level function in Sirsa on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Saini also launched the Haryana chapter of the Mahila Udyamita Manch, aimed at promoting women-led entrepreneurship in the state.

During the event, the chief minister transferred Rs 200.77 crore as the fifth instalment under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, Rs 1,338.61 crore under various social security schemes, and Rs 20.21 crore under the Har Ghar–Har Grihini scheme directly into the bank accounts of eligible women. He also distributed seed money cheques worth Rs 3 crore to support startups and assistance cheques to 16 women entrepreneurs.

Saini said Haryana was also marking 11 years of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Panipat in 2015. He said the state’s sex ratio has improved from 871 in 2014 to 923 now, reflecting changing attitudes towards the girl child.

The chief minister said the Mahila Udyamita Manch would familiarise women with modern technologies and marketing strategies and help increase the number of women-led startups. The government has also proposed a Rs 5-crore Workplace Safety Fund, along with the creation of a POSH Cell and a Vishakha Portal to ensure safer workplaces for women.