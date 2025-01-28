CM Mohan Yadav embarks on 4-day visit to Japan ahead of Global Investors Summit

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav departed for Japan on a four-day tour on Monday to attract foreign investment to his state ahead of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled in Bhopal on February 24-25.

Earlier, CM Yadav visited the United Kingdom and Germany yielded investment proposals worth Rs 78,000 crore for the state.

So far, the CM’s initiative, ‘Investment Year 2025’, through Regional Industry Conclaves, roadshows, and foreign tours, has attracted proposals totalling around Rs 4 lakh crore.

During the visit, Yadav will engage with local industrialists in prominent Japanese cities such as Tokyo, Osaka, and Kobe to discuss investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

Additionally, he will extend invitations to them for the GIS.

Senior state officials, including Rajesh Rajora, Raghvendra Kumar Singh, and Sudam Khade, accompany the CM on his trip to Japan.

The visit aims to familiarise Japanese industrialists and business organisations with the investment potential in Madhya Pradesh. It also marks a significant step toward strengthening India-Japan relations, an official said.

During his visit to Tokyo, the CM will meet with the ‘Friends of MP-Japan’ group on January 28. He will officially meet with Indian Ambassador, Sibi George. The CM will also visit the Mahatma Gandhi Park in Edogawa City to pay him tribute. The CM will also participate in a roadshow, “Celebrating India-Japan Relationship: Madhya Pradesh” scheduled at the Indian Embassy, where he will discuss investment and partnership opportunities with industrialists, and he will have one-on-one meetings with industrialists.

Following this, he will meet with leading organisations, including Toyota Motor Corporation, Keidanren and JETRO HQ, and will visit the Bridgestone Headquarters.

Similarly, on January 30, the CM will meet with officials of Sysmex in Kobe and will hold discussions with officials from Panasonic Energy in Osaka. Later, he will participate in an interactive session on “Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh”.

On January 31, Yadav will attend G2G and B2G meetings there. He will explore various sites in Kyoto to understand Japan’s cultural and industrial advancements.The CM’s visit will focus on agriculture, dairy, food processing, fintech, IT/ITES, robotics, pharmaceuticals, EVs, automobiles, urban infrastructure, aerospace, defence, and tourism.

He will also meet Governor Yuriko Koike at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Bhawan.