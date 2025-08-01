CM Mohan Yadav calls on PM Modi, presents Madhya Pradesh’s development vision booklet

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament House on Thursday, extending the state’s recent strides in development.

During the courtesy meeting, CM Yadav presented the Prime Minister with a booklet titled “Virasat Se Vikas Ki Rah” (From Legacy to Development), highlighting Madhya Pradesh’s progress across a range of sectors. The document outlines key achievements in economic growth, industrial expansion, poverty alleviation, tribal welfare, agricultural reforms, women’s empowerment, healthcare, education, urban and infrastructure development, governance, tourism, cultural preservation, and environmental sustainability.

CM Yadav also briefed PM Modi on the outcomes of his recent investment-focused visits to Dubai and Spain. These international engagements, he said, were aimed at attracting industrial investments into Madhya Pradesh and received an encouraging response.

Expressing gratitude for the Prime Minister’s consistent support, CM Yadav said the people of Madhya Pradesh — over 85 million strong — continue to benefit from Modi’s vision and leadership. He added that under the PM’s guidance, Madhya Pradesh is committed to playing a significant role in the national vision of a Viksit Bharat @ 2047.