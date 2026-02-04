CM Mann’s efforts deliver as Hinduja Group ‘shows interest’ in investing in Pb

Chandigarh: The Punjab government’s efforts to position the state as a global investment destination gained traction on Tuesday after the Hinduja Group expressed “strong interest” in investing in Punjab following detailed discussions with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.



Mann is in Mumbai for a two-day investment roadshow as part of the state’s broader outreach programme ahead of the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026, scheduled to be held from March 13 to 15 in Mohali. The roadshow is aimed at attracting domestic and global investors by showcasing Punjab’s industrial strengths and reform-oriented policies.

During his interaction with the Hinduja Group, the Chief Minister presented Punjab as a stable, future-ready and business-friendly state, highlighting its expanding industrial footprint, policy reforms and growing investor confidence. He said the state has received investment proposals worth nearly Rs 1.50 lakh crore since March 2022, reflecting renewed faith among investors.

“Punjab is one of the best states in the country from an investment perspective, with robust infrastructure, surplus power, a skilled workforce, excellent road, rail and air connectivity, seamless telecommunications and a strong ease-of-doing-business framework,” Mann said.

He underlined the vast investment potential across sectors such as electric mobility, financial and digital services, cybersecurity, renewable energy, healthcare and advanced manufacturing. Describing Punjab as a land of resilience, enterprise and rich heritage, Mann said the Hinduja Group could benefit immensely from the state’s economic ecosystem.

The Chief Minister noted that while Punjab continues to be the food basket of India, contributing the largest share to the national grain pool, it has also emerged as an industrial powerhouse. Key sectors include food processing, textiles, auto components, hand tools, bicycles, information technology and tourism.

Mann also highlighted the presence of leading global corporations such as Nestlé, Claas, Freudenberg, Cargill, Verbio and Danone, which have established operations in Punjab. He said the state has attracted investments from countries including Japan, the US, Germany, the UK, the UAE, Switzerland, France and Spain.