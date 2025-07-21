CM Mann warns BJP leaders to stop creating obstacles

Chandigarh: Slamming the BJP leaders for creating unnecessary obstacles in developmental projects of state, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on a Sunday warned these leaders to refrain from such cheap tactics to jeopardise development in the state.

Addressing the gathering after distributing funds worth Rs 3.07 crore for development works in Dhuri Assembly segment, the Chief Minister said that the Ministry of Railways had approved

Railway Over Bridge for the city the payment for which is to be made by the state government.

However, he said that a senior leader of BJP from the state, visited the city, and issued a statement to scuttle the project for his vested political interests.

However, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that such type of theatricals will not be tolerated and the wise people of Punjab will teach a befitting lesson to such political leaders.

The Chief Minister announced that the work for this ROB will commence soon as he will personally take up this matter with the Union Railway minister.