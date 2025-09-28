CM Mann vows to restore pristine glory of hockey in Punjab

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday vowed to restore the pristine glory of Hockey in the state.

Addressing the gathering during the final match of the Punjab Hockey League 2025 here today, the Chief Minister said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that the first junior hockey league being started by Punjab hockey and round glass.

He said that it is the highest prize money league ever started in Field of Hockey. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the league was inaugurated in Mohali and finals are being played in Jalandhar.

The Chief Minister said that different leagues played for seniors as this is the first ever Junior league started in India. He said that it is a momentous occasion as here at Surjit Hockey Stadium, great hockey players from Punjab, who have brought glory to the nation, have converged together.

Mann said that in an exhibition match, Legend XI clashed with Star XI adding that Legend XI was led by former Indian hockey team captain Olympian Gagan Ajit Singh, who is currently SSP Malerkotla, while Star XI was led by the current Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh.

The Chief Minister said that Surjit Hockey Stadium has played a very important role in the history of Indian hockey.

He said that it is also a moment of joy as players who won the 1975 Hockey World Cup and players who won the Junior World Cup in 2001 are present in this stadium.

CM Mann said that this event brought together three generations of hockey adding that one of the biggest contribution of the state to the nation has been in hockey.