CM Mann unveils Punjab govt’s diary & calendar

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday unveiled the official diary and calendar of the Punjab government for the year 2026 at his official residence, marking the formal release of a key institutional publication that guides the government’s day-to-day functioning.

Disclosing this, the Chief Minister’s Office said that the layout design of the calendar and diary had been conceptualized and prepared by the Information & Public Relations Department and printed by the Controller Printing & Stationery Punjab.

Prominent amongst others present on the occasion included Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Secretary Information and Public Relations Ramvir Singh, Director Information and Public Relations Vimal Setia and others.