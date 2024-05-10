CM Mann touts AAP’s record in Shahkot rally

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Thursday, campaigned for the AAP candidate from Jalandhar Pawan Kumar Tinu in Shahkot where he was received by the thousands of people with enthusiasm and warmth. During his address to the gathered public, Mann also paid tribute to Ratan Singh Kakkar Kalan and said that he also met his family. Mann said that Ratan Singh was a grounded and well-loved leader. He prayed for the peace of the departed soul. He expressed satisfaction that he didn’t need to speak to ask for votes, as his government’s work spoke for itself. He continued, saying, “Your zero electricity bills speak for us, 43,000 government jobs are evidence, the improved water supply and your ration cards narrate our story. He mentioned closing 16 toll plazas in Punjab, saving people about 60 lakhs daily. “With the saved money now they can take care of other things too,” he said.

