CM Mann to flag issues of millers and ‘arthiyas’ before GOI on Monday

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will call on the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Monday (October 14) for flagging the issues of millers and ‘arthiyas’ with him. Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing procurement of paddy here at his official residence, the Chief Minister said that the demands of the millers and ‘arthiyas’ are genuine and the union government must give a sympathetic view to it. During telephonic conversation with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, he apprised him about the gravity of situation and sought time from him to have detailed deliberations over the matter. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that he will call on the Union Minister at national capital on Monday and raise the issues of millers and ‘arthiyas’.

The Chief Minister also took stock of the ongoing procurement and lifting of grains in the Mandis along with the payment being made to the farmers. He asked the officers to ensure that every single grain of paddy is procured and lifted from the Mandis. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government is committed to procure and lift every single grain of paddy from the Mandis. The Chief Minister said that so far 4.30 lakh Metric ton paddy has arrived in Mandis. He said that so far a payment worth Rs 573.55 crore has been made to the farmers. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government has already made elaborate arrangements for purchasing the golden harvest of the farmers as soon as it arrives in the Mandis.