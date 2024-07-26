CM Mann to boycott NITI Aayog meeting on Jul 27

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced on Thursday that the state government will boycott the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled for July 27 in New Delhi, which is being called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Addressing media persons, Mann explained that the decision was made after the Union Budget failed to allocate funds to Punjab despite the state’s significant contributions to the nation. He described the Union Budget as a “Kursi Bachao Budget” (Save the Chair Budget) and accused the central government of political vendetta against non-BJP-ruled states.

Mann lamented that Punjab, a major grain-producing state, was neglected in the Budget. He noted that the Finance Minister’s announcement of providing rations to 80 crore people did not mention Punjab. The Chief Minister emphasised that Punjab shares a 532-kilometer international border and has always prioritised national interests. However, he claimed that the Union government has obstructed roads and imposed undue burdens on the state.

Mann recalled his efforts to waive the Rs 7.5 crore fee imposed by the Union government for sending military forces during the Dinanagar and Pathankot attacks. He assured that his government will enhance its financial resources to make the state economically viable and demanded special status for Punjab. He highlighted Punjab’s historical contributions to the freedom struggle and its role as India’s food bowl.

The Chief Minister criticised the central government for withholding Rs 10,000 crore from the state and the Governor for raising minor issues daily. He assured that every effort will be made to maintain law and order and appealed to the governor to avoid

creating conflicts.