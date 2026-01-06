CM Mann to appear before Sri Akal Takht Sahib

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that he will appear before the Sri Akal Takht Sahib as a humble and devout Sikh instead of being a Chief Minister.

In a post on X, CM Mann said that Sri Akal Takht Sahib is sacred for every Sikh and is considered as the highest temporal seat of the community. “Any command or order from Sri Akal Takht Sahib Ji is acceptable with full reverence and will be obeyed. I will walk barefoot before Sri Akal Takht Sahib as a humble Sikh and not as a Chief Minister,” he said.

However, the CM said that though the President of the country will be visiting Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, to participate in a conference, he will surely appear before Sri Akal Takht Sahib.