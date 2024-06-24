CM Mann starts campaigning for Jalandhar West bypoll

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up for the Jalandhar West Assembly constituency. CM Bhagwant Mann took charge of the by-poll campaign on Sunday, convening a meeting with Jalandhar West leaders and party office bearers. During the session, he shared his winning strategy with AAP leaders.



The AAP Punjab President urged leaders to conduct a comprehensive door-to-door campaign, highlighting the AAP government’s achievements in just two years.

Mann emphasised, “The people of Jalandhar West stand with us. They appreciate our work, but both the AAP and the people here feel betrayed by those who disregarded their mandate and joined an anti-Punjab party.”

He commended Mohinder Bhagat and his family for their impeccable reputation in Jalandhar, citing their longstanding service to the community. Mann encouraged everyone to follow Bhagat’s lead in the campaign, which he personally oversees.

Addressing speculation, Mann asserted, “There are no internal rifts within the AAP leadership or among its workers. Such rumors are baseless.”

Looking ahead, Mann projected confidence in AAP’s prospects, aiming for 95 MLAs in the Punjab Assembly by year-end. The by-election for the vacant seat, due to Sheetal Angural’s departure to the BJP, is slated for July 10.