CM Mann slams Govt for delay in releasing Rs 1K cr for healthcare

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday alleged that the Union government has stalled Rs 1,000 crore of the state under the National Health Mission to deprive the Punjabis from the access of quality health services.



Interacting with the media persons after flagging off 58 hi-tech ambulances for the state, the Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to impart quality health services to the state but the Union government is continuously hatching conspiracies to deny these to Punjabis.

He said that the Union government has stalled the grant of worth Rs 1,000 crore under the National Health Mission just to torpedo pro-people initiatives being taken by the state.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this is a condemnable move as the non Bharatiya Janata Bharatiya (BJP) governments are being harassed by the Union government on one pretext or another.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that Aam Aadmi clinics have revolutionised the health care sector in the state.

He said that 1.75 crore people have taken the benefits of these clinics in the state and more than 95 per cent of patients visiting these clinics daily recover from their ailments.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that ever since the starting of these clinics have witnessed a

huge footfall indicating that every third person of the state has taken benefit from these clinics.