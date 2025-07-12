CM Mann slams BJP for trying to subdue democracy’s voice by lodging FIRs

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday said that the BJP led Union government is hell bent upon muzzling the voice of democracy by lodging FIRs against AAP and its leaders.

Interacting with the media persons, the Chief Minister said that it is new order of the day that whoever will speak truth will have to face FIRs adding that Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and others were put behind the bars just for speaking truth.

He said that they are ready to face all such efforts to muzzle their voice by the centre adding that they have full faith in the law of land, which is there to save them. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that more arrests and FIRs will take place as the BJP and its leaders want to shut our voice for speaking against Modi.

Replying to a query, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that being the Chief Minister of the state he has every right to question the foreign policy of the country. The Chief Minister said that he will repeatedly ask the question on the foreign visits of Modi as it is a fact that Adanis business expands after the visit of Modi in any country. He said that the Modi and company do not admit that they facilitate Adani in setting up their ventures abroad adding that during the India Pakistan war none of the countries across the globe supported the country, so what is the use of such visits.

The CM further said that the dreaded gangsters are patronised by the BJP led central government, who are lodged in the jails at Gujarat. He said that strict action will be taken against those involved in organised crime and drugs adding that no leniency will be adopted against them. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that if the Union Home minister, who was ousted from Gujarat, has a criminal record what else can be expected from such governments.