CM Mann says voters are today’s freedom fighters

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressed a massive public rally in Gurdaspur on Thursday, urging voters to see themselves as the freedom fighters of today. He kicked off the election campaign for Shery Kalsi, also visiting the Hanuman Temple to appeal to about 30 percent of Hindu voters.



Mann criticized Akali and Congress leaders for consistently failing Punjab and highlighted the neglect of Gurdaspur by past MPs. Before the rally, he paid respects at the historic Hanuman Mandir and prayed for strength to uphold the constitution during these elections.Addressing the crowd, Mann emphasized that this election transcends mere victory or defeat. It’s about safeguarding the constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and preserving democracy. He warned against the rise of hate-driven politics, envisioning a dictatorship if such forces seize power. Mann urged voters to recognize the significance of their voter cards, containing the essence of martyrs like Bhagat Singh and Rajguru. He urged responsible voting, honoring the sacrifices made for the right to vote.