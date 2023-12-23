CM Mann reviews preparations for Shaheedi Sabha in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: To pay respect to martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh, Sahibzada Fateh Singh, and Mata Gujri, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced that the ‘Mourning Notes’ will be sounded on December 27 during the Shaheedi Sabha, where the devotees pay homage to the unparalleled sacrifice of the sahibzadas.



In a meeting with the Fatehgarh Sahib district administration to review arrangements for the Shaheedi Sabha, the chief minister emphasised that, as a mark of respect to the younger Sahibzadas, the mourning notes will be sounded from 10 am to 10:10 am on December 27.

He said that for the first time mourning notes will be played for 10 minutes as a mark of respect for the martyrdom of younger sahibzadas.

Mann said that this initiative will effectively raise awareness among the masses, especially the younger generations and children, regarding the unparalleled martyrdom of the younger sahibzadas.

He emphasised the importance of remembering the great sacrifice of the younger sahibzadas as crucial for reinforcing human rights values.

Stating that the month of December, in which the entire family of the tenth Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh was martyred, is a month of mourning for humanity, Mann said that the state government has already declared a prohibition on celebrating any joyous functions from December 20 to 30.