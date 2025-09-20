CM Mann reduces prices of Verka Milk and products

Chandigarh: In a major consumer-friendly initiative, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday announced major reduction in prices of Verka’s Milk and products to benefit the common man.

The Chief Minister said that Verka, a trusted brand of Milkfed, Punjab’s state-backed farmers’ cooperative, has announced significant price reductions across its popular range of milk and milk products.

He said that the revised prices will come into effect from the morning of September 22, aligning with the Government of India’s GST 2.0 reforms, which lowered tariffs on essential dairy items.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that such measures will directly benefit the people of Punjab while strengthening the state’s cooperative model.

Under the new pricing, the CM said that consumers will enjoy the benefits of Verka Ghee which will be cheaper by Rs 30–35 per litre/kg.