CM Mann reaches Mumbai to woo investors

Chandigarh: In order to give further impetus to the industrial growth of the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday reached Mumbai to woo leading entrepreneurs of the region for investing in the state.



During the two days tour, the chief minister will be meeting business delegations and prominent companies to rope in investments. Bhagwant Mann will be meeting leading business tycoons for strategic tie-ups in key sectors. During his visit, the chief minister will also be inviting the captains of industry to visit the state in the Invest Punjab Summit slated to be held next month in Mohali.

Meanwhile, at his arrival in Mumbai, the chief minister reiterated the firm commitment of his government to emerge the state as an industrial hub in the country. He that the state government will leave no stone unturned for this noble cause. Bhagwant Mann said that the state government is already making strenuous efforts to put the state on the orbit of high-growth trajectory of industrial development.

He said that the state government is also mulling the idea of setting film city in Punjab. Mann said that since a large number of his friends from film industry are settled in Mumbai, he will request them to open their ventures in Punjab.