CM Mann questions silence of SGPC Chief over Harsimrat’s statement

Chandigarh: The Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday questioned the silence of President of Shiromani Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC) Harjinder Singh Dhami over the statement of Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal to equate the election symbol of Akali Dal with that of scales of first Sikh Guru Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji.



The Chief Minister said that it is surprising that though Harsimrat Badal had bruised the psyche of every Sikh by giving such irresponsible and baseless statements, SGPC is mum over the issue.

He said that this reflects that Dhami is nothing more than a loyal volunteer of the Akali Dal in general and the Badal family in particular.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that it is surprising that the SGPC Chief had turned a blind eye towards all the misdeeds of his masters thereby hurting the sentiments of the entire Sikh community. The Chief Minister said that the statement of Harsimrat Badal came on the day of Maghi but the stoic silence of Dhami over the entire issue, even after passing of so many days, has vindicated his stand that SGPC Chief is merely a puppet in hands of Badals.

He said that surprisingly the SGPC Chief sees no wrong in all the haughty and mindless actions of the Badal family despite the fact that it is against the basic tenets of Sikhism. Bhagwant Singh Mann cautioned the SGPC Chief, that the Sikh Sangat will not forgive him for this ‘policy of appeasement’ towards their masters and will teach him a befitting lesson.

The Chief Minister dared Dhami to come before the media and shield his masters and the Akali Dal for their sinister moves. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that SGPC is most welcome to do his favourite pastime by alleging that the Chief Minister is interfering in the religious issues of the Sikhs. However, he said that people are aware of everything and they know it well that SGPC and its President is acting as a stooge of the family at the helm of affairs in SAD (Badal).