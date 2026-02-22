CM Mann: Punjab govt to present fifth consecutive Budget in March

AHMEDABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced that the Punjab government will present its fifth Budget in March, reiterating that it will once again be a pro-people Budget focused on the welfare of every section of society.

Interacting with media persons, Mann said the government has consistently taken pro-people and citizen-centric decisions that have transformed the state’s trajectory.

CM Mann stated, “The Punjab government will present its fifth Budget in the month of March and we will continue our tradition of presenting a pro-people Budget aimed at the welfare of all. Our sole aim is to ensure the well-being of the common man, and we are making strenuous efforts to achieve this. The forthcoming Budget will again ensure immense benefit to the people of Punjab.”

Taking on the Union government, Mann said that over consecutive years, the Union Budget presented by the BJP-led NDA government has been directionless and tilted towards the affluent sections of society.

“In Gujarat, where there is virtually no Opposition, the agonies of the common man have multiplied and people continue to suffer. Congress and BJP are playing a friendly match there, and as a result, the voice of the common man has been suppressed,” he said.

“To muzzle the voice of the opposition in a democracy, the Union government has introduced the concept of Digital Janta, where vote data is created through mischief and used to win elections in every state. Today, people of Gujarat are looking towards AAP as their saviour. There is hope in the eyes of every Gujarati family in the form of AAP,” said CM Bhagwant Mann.