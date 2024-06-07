CM Mann promises uninterrupted canal water supply for paddy season

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Singh Mann urged the farmers to make maximum use of surface water during the ensuing paddy season to save the ground water. The CM, while chairing a meeting of the water resources department, said that the state government is fully geared to supply canal water from the upcoming paddy season. He said that from June 11 the canal water will be supplied to farmers uninterrupted as the work of de-silting the canals have already been accomplished.



Mann expressed hope that the farmers will duly utilise the canal water for irrigating the paddy fields and play a major role in saving the ground water. The CM said that Punjab is on the threshold of setting a new record for supplying canal water for the irrigational needs adding that for the first time the state government has set up a dedicated control room for inquiries regarding supply of canal water. Mann said that canal water will be supplied in districts of Sri Muktsar Sahib, Faridkot, Mansa, Bathinda, Fazilka, Ferozepur and areas beyond fence at international border from June 11 and in Moga, Sangrur, Malerkotla, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, SAS Nagar, Rupnagar, Ludhiana, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Pathankot from June 15. Chairing another meeting, Mann on Friday, said that the state government is duty bound to ensure uninterrupted supply of ration to the beneficiaries under Ghar Ghar ration scheme.

Reviewing the scheme, the CM said that due to their vested political interests some people had spread rumours that a huge reduction has been made in ration by the state government. He said that this was baseless and unwarranted as all the beneficiaries are getting the facility under the scheme and full ration is being given to them.