CM Mann: PM Modi is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal’s popularity

Chandigarh: India Alliance held a Justice Mega rally in Jharkhand on Sunday. Top leaders of all the constituent parties of India Alliance were present in the rally.



On behalf of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, AAP Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal, and senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh attended the rally.

Addressing the gathered public, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal’s popularity because wherever he goes, BJP is wiped out. That is why the BJP has put Kejriwal in jail in a false case registered under conspiracy.

He said that this is not a political rally or a show of strength. Today we all have gathered here to take a pledge to save the country’s constitution and democracy.

He said that the BJP is destroying the country’s democracy.

Opposition leaders are being arrested to stop them from campaigning.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were arrested so that they could not campaign.

In the rally, two chairs with the names of Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren were kept vacant on the stage.

CM Mann said that these two empty chairs will make all the chairs, that the BJP is occupying vacant.

He said that they think that by arresting Arvind Kejriwal and putting him in jail, they can stop him and finish the party, but they are mistaken. Arvind Kejriwal is not just a person, he is an idea.