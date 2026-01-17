CM Mann pitches for stronger trade ties with British Columbia

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday underscored the need to strengthen trade relations with Canada, particularly British Columbia, to expand cooperation that delivers tangible benefits for businesses and people on both sides.

During a meeting with the Premier of British Columbia David Eby, CM Mann said, “Canada has always been a strong partner for India and Punjab, and we deeply value this relationship. We appreciate the strong trade and investment ties between Canada and Punjab and look forward to strengthening this foundation further.” He added, “Punjab is fully prepared and enthusiastic to collaborate with Canadian businesses in sectors of mutual importance.”

Highlighting Punjab’s economic strengths, the Chief Minister said, “Punjab is a leader in agro-processing, textiles, engineering goods, IT services, and renewable energy. With robust infrastructure and a skilled workforce proficient in the English language, Punjab offers an ideal destination for Canadian investors.”

He further noted, “Punjab ranks among the leading states in the country in Ease of Doing Business, and through Invest Punjab, we provide a single-window clearance system along with comprehensive investor support.”

The CM pointed out that British Columbia’s expertise aligns closely with Punjab’s development priorities. “British Columbia’s strengths in sustainable farming, food security, and greenhouse technologies align perfectly with Punjab’s agricultural modernisation goals. We foresee significant opportunities in precision farming, post-harvest systems, and value-added food processing,” he said.