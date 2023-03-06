CM Mann pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahi, takes part in Hola Mohalla

Anandpur Sahib: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday paid obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib and participated in the events to mark the starting of the traditional festival of Hola Mohalla.

The Chief Minister prayed to the almighty for peace, progress and prosperity in the state. He also wished that the ethos of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood are strengthened in the state with every passing day and Punjab leads the country in every sphere. Mann said that it is a divine experience for him to participate in the starting of this festival which is a symbol of the martial spirit of the Punjabis in general and the Sikh community in particular.

The Chief Minister said that he was blessed to bow here at this holy city of Anandpur Sahib, which has the privilege of having been founded by the Ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur in 1665, who sacrificed his life to uphold human dignity and human rights.

He further said that this revered place was also the birthplace of Khalsa as in the year 1699 the tenth master of Sikhs Guru Gobind Singh laid the foundation of Khalsa Panth at this sacred land on the historic day of Baisakhi. Mann said that this sacred land has always inspired the Punjabis to fight against tyranny, oppression and injustice.