CM Mann offers freebies to woo voters in Haryana

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann held an election rally in Jind, Haryana on Sunday.



All the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party Haryana unit and more than one lakh people gathered in the rally.

Addressing the rally, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the presence of people in large numbers, despite the cold, is proof that the people of Haryana are ready for change and to write a new story this time. Bhagwant Mann calling Arvind Kejriwal ‘son of Haryana’ said that Kejriwal has entered to politics to end corruption.

He ended corruption in Delhi, hence the people of Delhi formed the Aam Aadmi Party government twice with an overwhelming majority.

When the echo of his work reached Punjab, in 2022 the people of Punjab also formed the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state by giving us 92 out of 117 seats.

Now it is Haryana’s turn. This time in Haryana too, the AAP government will be formed with a huge majority.

Kejriwal and Mann had reached the Jind rally with zero electricity bills of about one lakh people of Punjab.