CM Mann kicks off ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ from Dhuri

Dhuri: Kicking off its major people-friendly initiative called ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ from Dhuri Legislative Constituency, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that this step will further revolutionise the entire governance system by ensuring the delivery of citizen-centric services at the doorsteps of people.



“This is a path-breaking initiative aimed at making the bureaucracy directly accountable to the people thereby empowering them,” said the Chief Minister while addressing the gathering during first of its kind initiative.

The Chief Minister said that this program will bring governance to the doorsteps of the people thereby empowering them in a real sense. He said that this move will prove to be a game changer by ensuring optimal usage of Human Resources as well as the timely implementation of various welfare programs. Bhagwant Mann said that people will be immensely benefitted by this pro-people move as they will not have to run pillar to post for getting services in government offices.

The Chief Minister said that Dhuri will be developed as the model constituency across the state as a new era will be ushered from this land with ultra-modern health care and other basic facilities. Bhagwant Mann said that the issue of Dhuri Sugar Mill will be resolved soon and the interests of farmers will be safeguarded by all means. He said that no stone will be left unturned for ensuring the well-being of people and the state at all costs.

The Chief Minister said that natural water resources like Ghaggar will be revived with the strengthening of the embankments of these precious sources. Likewise, he said that timely desilting and cleaning of these water resources will be ensured so that maximum utilization of canal and surface water is ensured. Bhagwant Mann said that it is the need of the hour to ensure that the groundwater table is checked from further depletion.

The Chief Minister that the state government is taking massive steps for optimum utilisation of the canal water to save the groundwater. He said that at present Punjab is using only 33 per cent-34 per cent of its canal water adding that this will be enhanced in the coming days.