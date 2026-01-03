CM Mann, Kejriwal to launch health insurance scheme on January 15

CHANDIGARH: In a historic move toward achieving Universal Health Coverage as promised by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab government is all set to roll out the ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna’ (MMSY) this month.

Marking a significant milestone, an agreement was signed on Friday with the United India Insurance Company in the presence of Health and Family Welfare minister Balbir Singh to provide Rs 10 lakh cashless health insurance cover to all families of Punjab.

This development follows the recent announcement by Chief Minister Mann to launch the scheme in January 2026, ensuring health dignity and financial protection for every household. The agreement was signed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) State Health Agency (SHA) Sanyam Aggarwal and Executive Director United India Insurance company Mathew George.