CM Mann inaugurates reconstruction of Ferozepur feeder canal

Makhu: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday inaugurated the first phase of the reconstruction and relining of the Ferozepur Feeder



Canal at Makhu, terming it a major step towards strengthening irrigation in the Malwa region.

The chief minister said the Rs 180 crore project has increased the canal’s carrying capacity from 11,192 cusecs to 13,873 cusecs, an increase of 2,681 cusecs.

The canal’s depth has been increased from 18 feet to 21 feet and width from 163 feet to 180 feet.

Mann said the canal, originating from the Harike Headworks, is considered the lifeline of the Malwa region and will benefit four districts ‘” Ferozepur, Faridkot, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Fazilka.

He said 14 blocks in these districts will benefit from the project and irrigation water will now reach about 6.45 lakh hectares.

He claimed that earlier canal water reached only 21 per cent of Punjab’s fields, but under the present government it now reaches 68 per cent, and the target is to increase it to 85 per cent by the coming paddy season.

The Punjab chief minister said 6,900 km of watercourses have been revived to ensure water supply at the tail ends.

Mann said the canal was constructed in 1952 and alleged that previous

governments did not undertake concrete lining or increase its capacity in the past 74 years.