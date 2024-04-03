CM Mann holds strategy talks with AAP candidates and MLAs

CHANDIGARH: AAP Punjab is gearing up for Lok Sabha polls and on Tuesday AAP Punjab President Bhagwant Mann held meetings with the candidates of Patiala and Faridkot and all the AAP MLAs from the constituencies of these two LS seats. Balbir Singh (AAP candidate for Patiala), Karamjit Singh Anmol (AAP candidate for Faridkot) and all MLAs from these two Lok Sabha seats were present in these meetings. Bhagwant Mann asked the leaders to work together to make AAP candidates victorious from Patiala and Faridkot. The AAP leaders shared with CM Mann that they are holding meetings in villages and were going door to door to apprise the people about the achievements of the Mann government. They decided to intensify campaigning in their respective constituencies, asserting that no other party stands a chance in Punjab.

