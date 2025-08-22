CM Mann holds interactive session with Fellows

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday exhorted the Senior Punjab Good Governance Fellows to act as a bridge for percolating the benefits of several flagship schemes of the state government to the people.

Addressing an interactive session with the Fellows here today, the Chief Minister said that they have been recruited to serve across departments and will be deployed in flagship programs of the state government including ‘Punjab Mukh Mantri Nishulk Tirath Yatra Yojana’, ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana’, ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, Aam Aadmi Clinics, Schools of Eminence and others. He expressed hope that these fellows will bring fresh perspectives, analytical skills, and execution support to improve service delivery and governance outcomes with dedication, innovation, execution and connecting with the people. Bhagwant Singh Mann urged the fellows to establish direct contact with the people to get acquainted about the realities at ground level for smooth and hassle free execution of the schemes.

The CM assured full support and cooperation to them from the state government adding that free hand will be given to them to contact the people with personal touch.