CM Mann hits out at Partap Bajwa for indulging in politics of fear

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday warned the leaders of Opposition parties to refrain from indulging in politics of threat and terror as people will never tolerate their divisive and mischievous attitude.

The Chief Minister said that a senior leader of the Congress party had on Sunday given a baseless and irrational statement that 50 bombs have been sneaked into the state out of which 18 had exploded and 32 more are still there. He said that this illogical statement was solely aimed at terrorising the people and creating panic amongst their minds. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this is intolerable, unwarranted and undesirable as the people of the state will never forgive such leaders.

CM Mann said that neither state nor Central agencies have any input in this regard but the Congress leader has made this false and irrelevant statement. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this kind of apathetic and irresponsible attitude of the unwarranted and undesirable. Taking a jibe, he said that rather than telling the location of bombs Partap Bajwa is now running pillar to post behind the lawyers for seeking refuge from law for his misdeed.

The CM said that instead of indulging in such tantrums the opposition must focus on issue based politics. He said that the traditional parties are jealous of him because he hails from a common family and is working tirelessly to ensure welfare of people.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that these leaders had always believed that they have divine right to rule the state due to which they are not able to digest that a common man is running the state efficiently.