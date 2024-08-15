CM Mann highlights Punjab’s pivotal role in freedom struggle and modern progress

Chandigarh: Punjab’s Chief Minister, Bhagwant Singh Mann, marked India’s 78th Independence Day by emphasising Punjab’s historic role in the country’s freedom struggle and the state’s current development under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. He highlighted that despite making up only 2.5 per cent of the country’s population, Punjabis accounted for 80 per cent of the martyrs in the independence movement, underscoring their critical role in India’s fight for freedom.

Mann also acknowledged the challenges faced by Punjab post-independence, particularly the devastating impact of partition. He discussed the ongoing efforts by the AAP government to address long-standing issues like unemployment, poverty, and corruption. The Chief Minister noted that since taking office, his government has made significant strides in improving public services, including healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

In the healthcare sector, the establishment of 842 Aam Aadmi Clinics has provided quality medical services to over 2 crore people across the state. The government has also upgraded health infrastructure with new ambulances and the creation of the Punjab Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Mohali. In addition, the AAP government’s introduction of free power to 90 per cent of households has provided substantial financial relief, saving each household an average of Rs 35,000 annually.

Education reforms have also been a focus, with the “Punjab Sikhya Kranti” initiative aimed at improving government schools’ infrastructure. The state’s efforts to increase canal water usage for irrigation, from 21 per cent to 72 per cent, have benefited farmers and conserved groundwater. Additionally, construction of the Malwa Canal is expected to boost agriculture in the region.

Mann said that over 44,000 jobs have been provided in the last 2.5 years. The Chief Minister also highlighted the state’s zero-tolerance policy toward corruption, with a dedicated helpline established for reporting bribery. Mann urged all Punjabis to contribute actively to the state’s journey toward progress and prosperity, reaffirming the government’s dedication to building a better future for Punjab.