CM Mann highlights benefits of Iand pooling

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressed concerns and misconceptions surrounding the state’s land pooling policy during an extensive interaction with the people during his ‘AAP Sarkar, Aapke Duwar’ programme in Patiala.

With an emphasis on transparency, inclusivity, and the welfare of the people, CM Mann reassured the public that the government is not acquiring land forcibly but is, instead,

seeking the consent and input of farmers and landowners for sustainable urban development projects.

Refuting rumours spread by Opposition parties to further their own propaganda against this transparent scheme, CM Mann said, “Some are creating baseless panic that the government plans to forcibly acquire your land. I am here today to clarify that we are not taking away anyone’s land without their agreement. We are here to seek your advice, ensure your participation, and bring development to your doorstep.”