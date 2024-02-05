CM Mann hands over appointment letters for PCS and PPS posts to 11 players

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday handed over appointment letters for the posts of PCS and PPS to 11 players who had bagged the Bronze medal for the country in field of Hockey after a lull of 40 years and brought laurel in field of cricket and short put.



The Chief Minister said that this is a historic occasion due to which he had decided to inaugurate the newly constructed auditorium in his official residence by holding this event.

He said that earlier people were apathetic towards the game of Hockey, despite the fact

that it was a national game of the country.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that but now the state government has restored the pristine glory of the game both in the country and state.