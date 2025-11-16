CM Mann gives go ahead to create separate cadre of 2,458 employees for BBMB

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday approved the recruitment of 311 nurses in the Health and Family Welfare department, marking a significant step forward in the government’s mission to strengthen the healthcare delivery system across the state.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Council of Ministers in its meeting held here under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister.

Disclosing this here today a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said that the decision underscores the Government of Punjab’s commitment to improve

patient care and enhancing the capacity of public health institutions. This decision is part of a larger, comprehensive plan to fill key human resource gaps across hospitals and medical institutions.

In addition to this recruitment of more than 400 additional nurses is currently underway, ensuring that every healthcare facility is adequately staffed to deliver quality nursing care and these nurses will join before the first week of December.

Pertinently, the government has already completed the recruitment of 800 doctors through a transparent process to meet the growing demand for healthcare professionals at both primary and tertiary levels.

Over 175 specialist doctors have already been appointed in major disciplines including Paediatrics, Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, and Surgery, thereby strengthening specialised services in government hospitals.

These steps collectively mark one of the largest healthcare recruitment drives in Punjab’s recent history,

designed to ensure timely, accessible, and quality health services for all.

The Cabinet also gave nod to revive 16 vacant posts of Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) and recruitment through PPSC for effective implementation of the state and GoI schemes related to social security, women, and children.

CDPOs are the primary implementing officers for flagship schemes under ICDS, POSHAN, Social Security & Women Welfare and effective field-level execution requires CDPOs at every block. The revival will ensure adequate staff at block level thereby ensuring proper implementation of the welfare schemes, reduction of administrative gaps in field monitoring and compliance with programme norms under ICDS/POSHAN.