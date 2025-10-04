CM Mann gives bonanza worth Rs 20.61 crore

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday lambasted the Opposition for creating hurdles in the state’s progress for their vested political interests. The Chief Minister, while addressing the gathering after dedicating slew of development projects here today, said that the leaders of Opposition parties have a myopic mindset towards Punjab and its people. Targeting Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, he said that the Congress leader is making desperate attempts to defame the government but has failed miserably in a dearth of any concrete issue.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the Opposition leaders are eyeing a return to the Chief Minister’s House in Chandigarh, but their fate is sealed because they have consistently ignored the aspirations of the people. Recalling his earlier days as an artist attending Opposition rallies, the Chief Minister said that he is well aware of their misdeeds and is now revealing the truth by exposing their sins of the past.

He said that the wise people of the state have already ousted these political leaders for their sins and they will never forgive them. Bhagwant Singh Mann categorically said that these leaders have backstabbed the state and its people adding that they are paying for their sins.