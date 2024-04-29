CM Mann gets overwhelming response while campaigning in Ludhiana

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann got a very overwhelming response from the people of Ludhiana when he was campaigning for AAP candidate for Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat Ashok Parashar Pappi.



Mann said that people joined his road show in Ludhiana full force that he is 100 percent sure of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s victory here.

AAP candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi also accompanied the CM in this road show.

Addressing the huge gathering, Mann said that Ludhiana is the heart of Punjab and winning from

Ludhiana means winning the Punjab’s heart.

A delighted Mann said, “asi tan dil v jitte te dilli v jitti aa.” The whole city was resounding with the slogans of ‘Inquilab Zindabad’, ‘Aam Aadmi party zindabad’ and ‘Bhagwant Mann zindabad’.

Bhagwant Mann thanked the people for so much love, warmth and blessings.

He said that Ludhiana is his ‘karambhoomi’, as Mann first stayed in Ludhiana in 1991 and started his career as a comedian.

Chief Minister Mann also fondly reminisced about his time in Ludhiana.

He said that he’s very fortunate that he got a chance to serve the people of Ludhiana and he’s again here to ask for one more mandate from the people.

Mann said that he has been getting a very good response from all the places he’s been visiting these past days but the enthusiasm of the people in Ludhiana has surpassed all.

He said that he’s totally tension free now about Ludhiana, this crowd and their loud slogans are proof that we are winning this seat by a huge margin. He added that I don’t even have to say anything, everyone here is advocating for the Aam Aadmi Party.

Punjab chief minister further said the people of Ludhiana will undoubtedly press the button of ‘jharoo’ on June 1 because they are ready to write a new story.