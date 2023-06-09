CM Mann fulfils promise made to Corona warrior

Amargarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday handed over a cheque worth Rs 50 lakh to the mother of a driver of PRTC who had died while discharging his services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Handing over the cheque to Mohinder Kaur the mother of driver Manjit Singh, on the sidelines of a function to dedicate the Regional Driving Training Centre here today, the Chief Minister said that deceased PRTC driver Manjit Singh was a frontline corona warrior who laid down his life while serving the people. He said that Manjit Singh had died of heart attack on April 26, 2020, while on special duty to fetch stranded Sikh pilgrims to Punjab from Sri Hazur Sahib, Nanded amid the national lockdown. However, Mann said that the then government had offered minuscule compensation to the family which had led to statewide protests by AAP which had sought Rs 50 lakh as compensation for the family of driver Manjit Singh.

The Chief Minister said that after assuming the charge of office his government had set the wheels in motion to give Rs 50 lakh compensation to the bereaved family. He said that his government has today fulfilled the promise made to the family by handing over the cheque of compensation to them. Pertinently, AAP under Bhagwant Mann at that time had strongly protested against the Congress government’s apathy and demanded Rs 50 lakh for the family of a 38 -year old driver who hailed from the village Badbar of Barnala

district.