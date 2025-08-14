CM Mann flags off first train with 500 women Sarpanch

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday flagged off the first train with a delegation of 500 women Sarpanches and Panchs heading to Maharashtra for paying obeisance at Takht Sri Hazur Sahib Nanded and participating in the National Convention of Women Panchayats.

The Chief Minister said that it is a red letter day as a delegation of 500 women Sarpanches and Panchs from the state is departing for Maharashtra to participate in the National Convention of Women Panchayats.

He said that the delegation comprises representatives from high-performing panchayats and the purpose of this visit is to enable Punjab’s women Sarpanches and Panchs to gain new experiences through mutual discussions with panchayat representatives from other states.

Bhagwant Mann said that this will enable these elected representatives to further ensure holistic development of their respective villages.

The Chief Minister said that the Panchayats are the “Pillars of Democracy” and in villages, schools, dispensaries, veterinary hospitals, and other public welfare arrangements are directly managed under the supervision of the Panchayats. He said that this is important for these sarpanchs and panchs as all the departments related to village development function under panchayat oversight.

Chief Minister Mann expressed hope that this visit will boost the confidence of women representatives and help them gain new insights for the development of villages.

Meanwhile, the CM said that the govt will also facilitate these women Sarpanch/ Panchs to pay obeisance at Takht Sri Hazur Sahib Nanded.