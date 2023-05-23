CM Mann flags off 98 ERVs

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday flagged off a fleet of 98 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) to extend necessary emergency services to the distressed person in a time-bound manner after receiving a call via Emergency Response Support System or Dial 112.



The Chief Minister, while interacting with the media persons after flagging off ERVs here today, described it as a historic initiative aimed at helping the people in case of any sort of emergency. He said that equipped with Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs) and GPS, these ERVs will be the first responder to any crime scene/ incident by reaching the spot immediately and will be deployed under police stations in all 28 Police districts in the state. Bhagwant Mann termed the launch of ERVs as yet another step towards modernising and updating the Policing to facilitate the people.

The Chief Minister said that contrary to the earlier system of noting down the complaints of distressed persons manually and then acting on it in a time span of 20-25 minutes, these ERVs will help the complainant promptly by on-the-spot action. He said that these ERVs will be connected to the Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP)- a centralized call receiving centre of Dial 112 and District Coordination Centre (DCC) with the help of MDTs. Moreover, Bhagwant Mann said that the live location of these Emergency Response Vehicles will be available at Dial 112 Control Room (PSAP) and District Coordinator Centre with the help of Mobile Data Terminal devices thereby ensuring help to people in a time-bound manner.

The Chief Minister said that being a border state a number of forces inimical to the state have been chalking out nefarious designs to disturb hard earned peace of the state but the Punjab Police has always foiled such attempts. He said that to further overcome major challenges faced by the state it is imperative that the Police force is updated as per advanced requirements in the field of investigation, science and technology. Bhagwant Mann said that the Punjab government is committed to upgrading and modernising the state Police on scientific lines.