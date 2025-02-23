CM Mann flags off 216 state-of-the-art machines

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday flagged off 216 state-of-the-art machines including super suction-cum-jetting machines to give a push to the cleaning of sewage lines in seven districts ensuring better sanitation across cities.

Addressing the gathering at Ranbir College after the flagging off ceremony, the Chief Minister stated that these machines purchased at a cost of Rs 14.30 crore, will be deployed in seven districts including Sangrur, Barnala, Bathinda, Malerkotla, Mansa, Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib. He further announced that 730 additional machines have been procured at a cost of Rs 40 crore to improve sanitation facilities in various cities across the state.