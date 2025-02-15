CM Mann: Do not turn Amritsar into a detention or deportee centre

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday warned the Modi led Union government to refrain from turning the holy city of Amritsar into a ‘detention or deportee’ centre by repeatedly sending the planes carrying deportees on this sacred land.

The Chief Minister, who visited the Sri Guru Ram Dass International Airport to foresee the arrangements for receiving the deportees scheduled to land later in the night today, reminded the Government of India that history is replete with examples that whoever has tried to cast a malicious eye on this land had never survived.

He said that the Modi government was indulging in dirty tantrums by repeatedly landing the planes of deportees on this revered land with the sole motive of defaming the Punjab and Punjabis.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this misdeed of the Modi government has bruised the psyche of entire Punjab in general and the Sikh community in particular.

The Chief Minister reminded the BJP and Modi that this sacred land which is being used by them for tarnishing the image of Punjabis has several sacred places like Sri Harmandir Sahib, Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal, Durgiana Mandir and Jallianwala Bagh, where hundreds of innocent patriots had laid down their lives for the sake of freedom of the country.

He said that denigrating Punjab is a sin for which Punjabis can never forgive the saffron party in general and the coterie of Modi in particular. Bhagwant Singh Mann asked the Union govt that can anyone do such mischief at Vatican city, the holy city of Christian community adding that if not then why sentiments of the Punjabis are being hurt by repeatedly landing the planes carrying deportees here at Amritsar.

The Chief Minister slammed the PM Narendra Modi’s government for failing to secure the interests of the countrymen adding that this government has undermined the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.