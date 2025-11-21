CM Mann distributes cheques worth Rs 71 cr

Chandigarh: Under the initiatives dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the Ninth Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday distributed cheques worth Rs 71 crore for the development of 142 villages and towns in the state that were sanctified by the Guru’s divine presence.

Describing this as a humble effort of the Punjab Government, the Chief Minister said these initiatives are minor compared to the Guru ji’s supreme sacrifice, life, and philosophy, yet represent the government’s commitment to duty, reverence, and respect.

He added that these grants will be used to strengthen basic infrastructure, improve amenities for devotees, beautify roads leading to sacred sites, and execute essential development works to modernise these villages and towns.

Bhagwant Singh Mann termed this initiative a historic step toward preserving the sacred sites associated with the Guru ji, spreading his teachings, and enhancing facilities for devotees.

The Chief Minister handed over cheques to sarpanches, councillors, and other elected representatives from villages and towns across Malwa, Doaba, and Majha regions.

He said commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the Ninth Sikh Guru, who made the supreme sacrifice for the protection of humanity, is a historic moment for everyone.

Bhagwant Singh Mann expressed gratitude that people are fortunate to witness and participate in such divine events.