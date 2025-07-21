CM Mann dedicates new library to Punjabis

Chandigarh: Continuing mission Gyaan (knowledge) to inculcate reading habits among the youth, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday dedicated the

newly constructed public library to the residents of the Dhuri, Sangrur.

The Chief Minister said that he was delighted to be here today to inaugurate this new public library constructed at a cost of Rs 1.59 crore.

He said that this two-storey building has a covered area of 3,710 square feet and is equipped with high-end facilities like Wi-Fi, solar power digital analogs and others.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this library has world-class books on contemporary literature and curriculum books, providing a rich learning experience.