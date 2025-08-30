CM Mann constitutes committee to supervise flood relief work

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday constituted a high powered committee comprising three top officers of the state to supervise the relief and rescue operations in the flood affected districts of the state on a day to day basis.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the situation of floods, the Chief Minister said that the committee comprising senior officers of Revenue, Water Resources and Food and Civil Supplies department will remain permanently stationed at Amritsar and other flood affected districts permanently.

He asked the Deputy Commissioners and other officers to ensure that the directions of this high powered committee are implemented in right earnest to provide succour to the flood affected people. Mann categorically said that the state govt is fully committed to bail out the people in this hour of crisis and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause.