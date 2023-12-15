CM Mann conducts surprise inspection of govt offices, confirms his presence in SYL meet

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday continued the surprise inspection of government offices by conducting checks at local Tehsil complex to provide foolproof delivery of the citizen centric services to the people in a smooth and hassle free.



The Chief Minister inspected the Tehsil complex in the evening and checked the various offices in the complex besides interacting with the people. He asked the people about the problems, if any, being faced by them to ensure its immediate resolution without any delay.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government is committed for the comprehensive development of Punjab and prosperity of its people. Buoyed over the Chief Minister being himself on the ground to take stock of the situation the people welcomed him with open arms.

Without bothering about his security, Bhagwant Singh Mann also met the people zealously and enquired about their well being. Hailing him, the people present in the Tehsil complex complimented him by saying that he was doing good work adding that apparently the good times of Maharaja Ranjit Singh have returned in the state. Overwhelmed people also took selfies with the Chief Minister during the inspection and thanked him for doing excellent work for public welfare.

Meanwhile, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government is committed for the overall development of every section of society in Punjab. He said that no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause in the state adding that people will be immensely benefited from it. Meanwhile, during interaction with the staff in the offices, the Chief Minister exhorted them to serve the people with missionary zeal. Bhagwant Singh Mann asked them to use their pen for helping the needy and underprivileged sections of society. He said that God has given them immense power and they should ensure maximum welfare of the public so that every section of society is benefited from it adding he asked the DC and SSP to set up their camp offices in Tehsil complex to resolve the issues of people.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has launched ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme to provide 43 services to people at their doorsteps.