CM Mann campaigns for Malvinder Kang in Kharar

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Sunday, campaigned for Sri Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha candidate Malvinder Singh Kang in Kharar. Mann took out a mega road show where he was accompanied by Malvinder Kang and the MLAs of Anandpur Sahib Lok sabha constituency; cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Maan and Chamkaur Sahib MLA Charanjit Singh. He addressed the gathered people and said that he is so happy to witness the enthusiasm of the people of the holy land of Sri Anandpur Sahib.

